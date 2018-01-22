Dirty Dog Divorce: Amina Says THIS Is Why She’s Finally Ending Her Messy Peter Gunz Marriage
Amina Buddafly Explains Peter Gunz Divorce
After years of an insane love triangle and embarrassing public battles with his baby mama, a “Love & Hip Hop” star is finally done with her spouse. As previously reported Amina Buddafly is divorcing “dirty feet” Pete a.k.a Peter Gunz. The wife of the rapper/reality star who appeared with him on “Marriage Bootcamp” is finally done with their matrimony and she recently told TheJasmineBrand exactly why.
“It’s pretty simple: Peter and I have been separated living separate lives for two years now, that is a long time and a lot can happen in 2 years,” said Amina.
“It took a while, but I got over him in that time by focusing on me and my children. I’ve accepted the situation for what it was two years ago when I left town.”
She also added that it doesn’t “hurt anymore” and she decided to file since Peter wouldn’t
“But it finally doesn’t hurt anymore, so with a new year I felt that this was a good time for me to take action since he wouldn’t,” she told TheJasmineBrand.
“I just don’t want to be married to someone I’m not with anymore.”
GOOD FOR HER.
This comes after Amina and Peter’s ex Tara both welcomed babies; Gunner, and Bronx, within months of each other and publicly feuded for several seasons on LHHNY.
Amina later released a book titled “The Other Woman” to tell her side of the story.
See a message from Peter on the flip.