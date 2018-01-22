Pay Black Women Fairly: 13 Year Veteran Sues TBS, CNN After Amateur Caucasian Man Took Her Promotion And Deserving Salary??

13 Year Vet Sues Turner Broadcasting Over Discrimination

*Shakes Head In Disgust*

A 13 year employee of TBS is suing them along with CNN, both under Turner for regularly discriminating against all of their black employees, including herself — and segragating Black to mid-level positions despite seniority and work performance.

Wanda Byrd tells TMZ she’s worked for TBS for over a decade, and describes her job as a mid-level manager in quality assurance. She says she was passed over for a promotion to a senior level position, and claims a less-skilled and qualified white man got it. Wanda says TBS and CNN make their Black employee work substantially harder for equal pay and fair promotion and she’s fed up.

According to documents, black employees at TBS have a significantly lower promotion rate than Caucasians — and zero people of color ever obtain the title of senior VP or higher. Byrd goes further, saying the company segregates by keeping most black employees in certain divisions that she calls “less powerful and non-revenue generating.”

Byrd emphasizes in her suit that African-Americans have to work 3 times as long as Caucasians to receive any type of promotion. The TBS vet is not only suing for herself but for ALL the disenfranchised employees of Turner in her class action suit.

So far, no response from either network, YIKES!