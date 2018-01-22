Call Her Hidden Hubby: Kenya Moore Explains Why She Acted ‘So Nasty & So Rudely’ On #RHOA

Where is Marc Daly???

Kenya Moore Explains Her Behavior On “Real Housewives Of Atlanta”

Kenya Moore knows people think she acted erratically on last night’s episode of RHOA and she’s got an explanation. As previously reported people were BIG mad to see Kenya “dismiss” Shamea Morton on Sunday’s episode while she was trying to volunteer during hurricane Harvey relief.

Things then escalated at dinner and an irate Kenya stormed out and slammed producers.

According to Kenya, the cameras left out key elements of the dinner scene that caused Kenya to react “so nasty and so rudely.”

“Cameras never tell the FULL story. @cynthiabailey10 is a true friend who NEVER blindly defends me,” wrote Kenya on Instagram.

“She is the toughest person I know and quick to put me in my place. She said I was being rude. She said “she didn’t see all that”. And FYI we all attended @porsha4real Last “event” after gutting our house in 100 degree weather just before it ended.”

She also added that she talked to Shamea Morton about her rudeness and maintains that people’s behavior towards Cynthia Bailey is what set her off.

“There is no excuse for me being rude to @shameamorton and we later talked at a more appropriate time,” added Kenya. “I appreciate her efforts.

But the nonsense at that table you didn’t see or hear is what I reacted to. Certain people chastising and criticizing Cynthia for not being at certain “events” when NO ONE else would travel to support her.

People forcing a reaction and a scene for camera time… that’s what I reacted to.”

Kenya said “not today!” Too bad her hubby wasn’t around to calm her down on camera.

What do YOU think about her RHOA explanation???