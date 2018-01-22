WTF: Irrelevant Beauty Brand Calls Black Nail Lacquer “Thick As A N-gg-“, Blames “Famous” Music?

WTF: Beauty Brand Call Nail Polish “Thick A Ni–a”

What the heck is going on here. It seems like some italian brand of nail polish is working with a pretty racist staff and since they’ve been called out for it, they’re blaming their disgusting behavior on music??? Something called Wycon Cosmetics named their black shade of polish “Thick As A Ni–a” (who even talks like that???)

Italy beauty brand @wyconcosmetics is facing backlash after naming their black nail polish “Thick as a N****” pic.twitter.com/dzuWnoLaFb — Affinity Magazine (@TheAffinityMag) January 22, 2018

Of course, folks commenced to dragging them. No reason to post the expected reactions to something so distasteful, but there is something not right about their apology. The brand blames “famous songs” for their mishap. What song sounds like that????

Aware of our social and global responsibility we are deeply sorry.

We strongly believe beauty has no gender, race or religion as already shown in our previous campaigns. Let's say #NoOneExcluded ! We swear this won’t happen anymore. pic.twitter.com/ZyXHTxz1dl — WYCON cosmetics (@wyconcosmetics) January 22, 2018

Seems like this irrelevant brand is looking for some press via outrage. Nice try, Bee-yotch!