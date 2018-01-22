Government’s Back, Kinda: The Donkeys And The Elephants Finally Agree To End Shutdown…For 3 Weeks

Image via Al Drago-Pool/Getty

U.S. Government Shutdown Is Over

The United States government is no longer shutdown.

This past weekend we reported that thanks to the Republicans and their führer, Donald Trump, potentially 850,000 federal employee’s paychecks hung in the balance. Today, according to CNN, they folks can rest east. For exactly three weeks.

Senator Chuck Schumer sent word:

“We will vote today to reopen the government,” Schumer said on the Senate floor, saying he and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had reached an “arrangement.”

Although it’s not reported what this “arrangement” entails, it must be satisfying enough to get several Democratic senators to change their vote from “no” to “yes”.

By no means does this mean that issues at hand have been hashed out, there is no agreement on the lives of “dreamers”. The only thing good that we can report is that the CHIP program for children’s health care will be extended for another 6 years upon the signing of this new 3-week agreement.

See ya then.