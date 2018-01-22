Fuego: Joseline Shows Off Her Puerto Rican Abs And Culo In Thong Photoshoot

Joseline Bares Her Belly And Booty In New Flicks

Joseline Hernandez is showing off her snap back in a recent photoshoot and she’s not holding anything back. The mother of Bonnie bella post up a video to tease her photoshoot in a thong and crop top. Joseline shows off her “stripper” booty and abs.

Are you feeling her get up?

Here is the final result from her photoshoot.

Reportedly, Joseline is recording her own reality show in MIA, sans the LHHATL cast. Do this new flicks make you want to TUNE in???