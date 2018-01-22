Seen On The Sundance Scene: Common, Idris Elba, John Legend And More Celebrate With House Of Rémy Martin At WanderLuxxe House [Photos]

Common And John Legend Host Remy Martin Sundance Party

On Sunday, January 21, 2017, The House of Rémy Martin celebrated the 2018 Sundance Film Festival by supporting the WanderLuxxe House event with rapper Common and John Legend with other celeb guests in attendance including Idris Elba, Craig Robinson, Jeffrey Wright, Robert Calspar, Lakeith Stanfield, and CEO of BET Debra Lee. At the event, guests enjoyed cocktails such as the Rémy XO Old Fashioned, Rémy Sundance Sidecar, and Rémy V Cosmo from curated cocktail bars as they enjoyed a private performance by Common, John Legend and Anthony Ramos. Songs included hits such as “The Corner”, “Glory” and “Ready To Go Right Now”.

APEX Social Club at the Wanderluxxe House was a five-day activation that brought a luxury experience to Park City for filmmakers, actors, industry influencers and WanderLuxxe members. The event series offered the ultimate escape from the cold at an impressive Deer Valley estate from January 19 to January 23. Other celebrities that appeared at the APEX Social House at the Wanderluxxe House throughout the entire weekend included Jennifer Hudson, Nicolas Cage, Elijah Wood, Meagan Good, Omari Hardwick, Jay Ellis and more.

Check out more photos below.