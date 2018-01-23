Diddy Says He’s Trying To Put AT LEAST Two Babies In His Gorgeous Girlfriend Cassie

Diddy Wants Have 2-4 Babies With Girlfriend Cassie

Diddy already has a small army of children — 6 to be exact — but as he told The Breakfast Club late last week, he’s far from done procreating.

“I love children. I’m trying to get to 10. It’s a race.”

When asked if he really wants a THAT MANY mini-Diddys running around, he said he definitely wants a couple more at least, if not the full four, since the six he already has are each well-behaved and “nice human beings.”

“I could go to eight without a problem…Because you know, it didn’t have to end that way. When you think about a lot of celebrity families, it gets a little weird sometimes.”

But if you were wondering if he’s going to go about getting these extra offspring the same way he accrued the first six — various women with sometimes simultaneous pregnancies — he says those days are done, and the only additional kids he’ll be making will be with his main lady Cassie.

“Whatever is supposed to happen in the future is going to happen, but that’s something that I want. I would only have it with my girl, of course.”

We could see Cassie being more than down for this arrangement…couldn’t you?

Unconditional ❤️ #teamlove A post shared by Casandra (@cassie) on Jan 21, 2018 at 5:40pm PST

WENN/Instagram