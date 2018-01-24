Nelly’s Rape Accuser Wants To Get A Court Order To Force Him To Keep His Peen At Bay From Unwilling Women

Nelly’s Rape Accuser Moves To Have Judge Ban Him From Assaulting Women

Nelly’s rape accuser is trying to make sure that Nelly keeps his peen away from unwilling women from now on.

According to TMZ, Monique Greene has formally filed docs requesting that the judge legally bind Nelly from doing to other women what she says he did to her.

As you surely know by now, Nelly’s accuser dropped her criminal case against the rapper, citing that the scrutiny from the public and threats from Nelly’s team were too much for her. Nelly admitted to sleeping with the woman without a condom and corroborated her claim that he tossed her $100 upon her distressed exit from the tour bus.

Now, Greene claims that Nelly’s behavior is part of his routine of sexual assault against “beautiful women of color” that he handpicks from his concerts. She claims that he’ll have his entourage select women with “with beautiful faces and curvy figures” to invite backstage. She also claims that Nelly “is particularly attracted to women who were resistant.”

Monique claims that later in the evening, Nelly will expose himself and masturbate in front of the women “with the expectation that presenting himself would entitle him to sexual gratification and that the women were drawn to and could not resist his penis.” She says Nelly “sexually accosts and/or assaults” the women who resist, and eventually ejaculates on the woman’s body.

If you’re wondering how Greene knows Nelly’s drill so well, she claims she is now personally aware of at least 2 other women who went through the same thing she did with him. She says one claims that the rapper put his hand up her dress, and the other says he forced her to perform oral sex, then called her a “c-word” when she finally was able to get herself off of him.

YIKES. We wonder if these other women will come forward with their own stories as well, or if the judge will have to go off of her word alone for this somewhat odd request…

Splash/WENN