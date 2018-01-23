Taystee Girl: Danielle Brooks Has Been Looking More Bangin’ & Bodaciously Baaaawdied Than Ever
Danielle Brooks Appreciation Photos
Taystee’s been looking tastier than ever before. Danielle Brooks, the 28-year-old actress who expertly plays lovable Lynchburg inmate Taystee on “Orange Is The New Black”, has been casually shutting down red carpets ranging from the SAG Awards…
to last weekend’s NAACP Image Awards.
Danielle who (rightfully) calls herself the “voice of the curves” has also been flaunting all that bodacious baaaaawdy on Instagram with a message of body positivity and self-love.
Why I am grateful for MY BODY: The body is your ride or die, literally. So I’m thankful for Good Health!! I’m thankful that my body functions at 💯 regardless of the imperfections the world might see. It holds me up. It sustains me through long work weeks. It takes me on trips around the world, and carries me through my most stressful days and my most exciting. My body has my back, because it knows that I am learning to listen to what it needs to have it function at its best. I don’t take my body for granted, so thank you body for taking me on an incredible ride this year! #voiceofthecurves #thickfit #workoutmotivation #noretouch #nofilter
Okay Taystee!
Thank you @instylemagazine ・・・ “To be honest, a lot of my goal setting when I was younger had to do with weight. I’d often resolve to get under 200 pounds or be out of the double-digit clothing sizes. But as I’ve gotten older, I’ve started to realize that those superficial achievements aren’t what life is all about,” says #DanielleBrooks, on making New Year’s resolutions in our January issue. "Between nearly 100 lives lost in Las Vegas and Sutherland Springs and the hurricanes in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico. It makes me think, ‘Well, damn, that materialistic dream was kind of not important.’ Instead of saying, ‘I want to make more money,’ I can take it a step further and decide that I want to fight for equal pay so that the next woman can make what she deserves from the start. Or instead of saying, ‘I want to run a 5k,’ maybe it’s, 'I’ll run a 5k to raise money for women who are battling breast cancer.’” Now THAT’s a resolution to get behind. #InStyleBadassWomen photo by @anastasiagphoto styled by @jeneseeutley