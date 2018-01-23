Taystee Girl: Danielle Brooks Has Been Looking More Bangin’ & Bodaciously Baaaawdied Than Ever

Someone we actually like…

Danielle Brooks Appreciation Photos

Taystee’s been looking tastier than ever before. Danielle Brooks, the 28-year-old actress who expertly plays lovable Lynchburg inmate Taystee on “Orange Is The New Black”, has been casually shutting down red carpets ranging from the SAG Awards…

to last weekend’s NAACP Image Awards.

Danielle who (rightfully) calls herself the “voice of the curves” has also been flaunting all that bodacious baaaaawdy on Instagram with a message of body positivity and self-love.

Okay Taystee!

More on the flip.