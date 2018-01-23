These Hilariously Relatable W-2 Tweets Are Winning The Internet

It’s convient that the government got shut down when I just got my W2’s. The man always trying to keep me down but I’ll always prosper. pic.twitter.com/XF7O3l9zql — bri (@bigshitxtalker) January 22, 2018

W-2 Hysteria Sweeps Across Twitter

It’s that magical (or stressful) time of year where the employed receive W-2 forms and see how much we earned (and spent), didn’t earn or thought we earned before filing for a tax refund. But this year, unlike others, is BOOMING with people missing their golden W-2 ticket and the reactions are absolutely hilarious.

Dear diary, day 18 & still no W-2’s…. pic.twitter.com/5QvLw4Se5V — BRITTANY (@MuvaBritt) January 18, 2018

Peep the hilarious W-2 hysteria on the flip.