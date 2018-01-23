These Hilariously Relatable W-2 Tweets Are Winning The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

W-2 Hysteria Sweeps Across Twitter

It’s that magical (or stressful) time of year where the employed receive W-2 forms and see how much we earned (and spent), didn’t earn or thought we earned before filing for a tax refund. But this year, unlike others, is BOOMING with people missing their golden W-2 ticket and the reactions are absolutely hilarious.

Peep the hilarious W-2 hysteria on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    Ooo SASSY!

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus