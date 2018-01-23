For The Fellas: Joie Chavis’ Sweet Nectar Drizzling Insta-Workouts Will Get You Through Your Day

Joie Chavis Thirst Trapping Insta Workouts

Dayuuuum, Joie knows summer bodies are made in the winter and so are the best thirst traps! The stunner, mother and rumored bae to Future is stacked and loading up her IG page with delicious workout videos. If you needed any motivation at all or just something yummy to push you through your work day it’s all here. In the form of squatting and muscular thigh meat, we present to you some of Joie Chavis’ best work….

Scroll down and press play, are you motivated yet???

More savory work out clips featuring Joie’s rack and buns after the flip.