Bye Beyotch: N-Word Dropping Georgia State Student Withdraws From School After Backlash

Natalia Martinez Withdraws From Georgia State

Just days after former University Of Alabama student Harley Barber went viral for her racist MLK Day rant, another college student is in hot water for being a rancid racist.

The AJC reports that Natalia Martinez, a Georgia State University soccer player who was suspended from the team after she used a racial epithet on social media, has withdrawn from the school.

Martinez was on Finsta, an app for “secret” Instagram pages when she dropped the N-word.

A petition was created to have her kicked out of school that garnered more than 500 signatures by Monday, when the university announced Martinez had “officially withdrawn.”

Georgia State University said in a statement that they “do not tolerate the language (Martinez) used in her post.”

