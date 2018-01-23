Crostini Crusted Couture Designer Offers Awfully Sorry Apology After Being Blasted For Note Addressed To Her “Ni**as In Paris”

Russian Couture Designer Ulyana Sergeenko’s Apology For Using The N-Word May Be Worse Than Original Note

In the words of Kanye West: Don’t ever fix your lips like collagen, to say something you gon’ end up apolog’ing!

It’s Haute Couture Week in Paris and Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko f***ed up royally after she addressed a note to blogger Miroslava Duma, reading, “To my n*ggas in Paris” — if the last names weren’t a clue already, Duma and Sergeenko are not black. Isht got messy because Duma shared the note on her Instagram Story (you can see it HERE) and of course plenty of people weren’t pleased with the play on words, a reference to Ye and Hov’s song AND Duma’s presence in Paris to see the shows. Ulyana opted to address the situation on Instagram (notice we say address and not apologize) but we’re not really feeling it. Read the full statement below:

And here’s the main part we take issue with:

“I was born in a small town in East Kazakhstan, my daughter is half Armenian, I have never divided people on black or white. Kanye West is one of my favorite musicians and NP is one of my most favorite songs. And yes, we call each other the N word sometimes when we want to believe that we are just as cool as these guys who sing it.”

Word of advice to Sergeenko — saying the N-word is not cool, writing it in a note is not cool. And an apology to those you “may have offended” is not a real apology.

Have a seat bih.