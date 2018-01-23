Best (And Blackity Blackest) Reactions To ‘Get Out’s FOUR Oscar Noms

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Get Out Nabbed 4 Oscar Noms & Shattered Twitter

It really happened, like, forreal forreal in real life: “Get Out” scored FOUR Oscar noms (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay) after an incredible year of critical praise, hilarious memes, endless debate, searing cultural critiques and Black Twitter support that made the film an instant classic.

Peep the best (and Blackity Blackest) reactions to Oscar-nominated Get Out on the flip.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, Hi Hater

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus