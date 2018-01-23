Kheapskate Kardashian? Kanye Accused Of Taking Back Tip From Movers At Kim’s Demand

Image via Splash

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Made Kanye West Take Back Tip

This bogus as hell, Joe (if true).

According to RhymesWithSnitch, a recent issue of Star magazine reports that Kanye West was allegedly embarrassed by his tight-fisted better half in front of company,

As we’ve reported, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been renovating and moving into their new Los Angeles fortress. Obviously, moving a lot of rich people’s belongings is a tough job, and Kanye West was appreciative of the men’s effort. In that spirit, the magnanimous Mr. West allegedly tipped the men $2,000.

Star reveals that upon sight of the aforementioned generosity, Kim Kardashian pulled her husband aside to admonish him for giving out such lavish tokens of appreciation. Not only that, the magazine claims that Kim demanded that Kanye go BACK to the men and demand $1,000 back.

Buy one emasculation, get a distasteful renege for free!

SMFH.