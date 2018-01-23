Jesus Take The Wheel: 2 Killed And 19 Injured In Kentucky High School Mass Shooting

Image via Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Mass Shooting At Kentucky High School Leaves 2 Dead, Several Injured

Over a dozen of students were left bloody and or dead at Marshall County High School after a 15-year-old student opened fire on his classmates this afternoon.

According to NBCNews, 2 students have been pronounced dead and 14 of the other 17 were shot, the rest suffered other injuries.

It didn’t take long for police to subdue the shooter and take him into custody, the shooting reportedly lasted only a few short minutes. Hard to believe this kid was taken alive.