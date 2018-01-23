Jesus Take The Wheel: 2 Killed And 19 Injured In Kentucky High School Mass Shooting
Image via Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty
Over a dozen of students were left bloody and or dead at Marshall County High School after a 15-year-old student opened fire on his classmates this afternoon.
According to NBCNews, 2 students have been pronounced dead and 14 of the other 17 were shot, the rest suffered other injuries.
It didn’t take long for police to subdue the shooter and take him into custody, the shooting reportedly lasted only a few short minutes. Hard to believe this kid was taken alive.
The shooting started at 7:57 a.m. shortly after the suspect entered the school’s common area, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Richard Sanders said.
Two minutes later, dispatchers got the first 911 call, Sanders said. And police were on scene by 8:06 a.m.
“He was apprehended nonviolently at the scene,” Webb said of the suspect. “There is no way to tell how far it would have gone.”