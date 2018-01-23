A Lil Positivity: This ATL Filmmaker’s #BLKMGC Movie Will Make You Think

BLKMGC Film Screening

Atlanta filmmaker/rapper/producer Duran has a new film that’s set to premiere with thought-provoking material. The emcee is releasing his BLKMGC short film Friday, January 26 and in it, you’ll see a story on black fatherhood, the complexities of co-parenting and dangerous decisions with damning results.

Check out a preview below.

The film is being released in conjunction with his BLKMGC album.

Click here to purchase tickets for the Atlanta premiere.