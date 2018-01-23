A Lil Positivity: This ATL Filmmaker’s #BLKMGC Movie Will Make You Think
BLKMGC Film Screening
Atlanta filmmaker/rapper/producer Duran has a new film that’s set to premiere with thought-provoking material. The emcee is releasing his BLKMGC short film Friday, January 26 and in it, you’ll see a story on black fatherhood, the complexities of co-parenting and dangerous decisions with damning results.
Check out a preview below.
To solve a problem you must first acknowledge it. To fix an environment you must first acknowledge it. #BLKMGC EP:1.23.18 FILM: 1.26.18 www.BLKMGC.eventbrite.com Executive Producer: @gregalan101 Producer: Me Directed by: @filmmaker_shaunmathis DP: @j.toulon AD: @jemi.miller Starting: @starringjahlil @sisi_blackswann @iamdamefr @seasonedpeach
The film is being released in conjunction with his BLKMGC album.
Click here to purchase tickets for the Atlanta premiere.