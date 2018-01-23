Too Spicy? Tyga’s New Album Cover Art Looks Ready To Get It’s Tiger Cheeks Pounded Into Neo Yokio Or Banned

Tyga Drops Controversial Album Art

We mean, just a week ago folks were talking about wifing sex dolls on twitter, why not smash an album cover? Tyga is getting reactions after announcing a new album and showing off the cover art. The cover features a “sexy” drawing by Japanese artist Hajimi Sorayama, and the woman is tooting her tiger booty up in the air. Folks claim to see a booty hole, but we don’t see it, do you??

Are you feeling it?

Twitter doesn’t even know what to make of this thing. Hit the flip for more reactions.