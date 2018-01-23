Too Spicy? Tyga’s New Album Cover Art Looks Ready To Get It’s Tiger Cheeks Pounded Into Neo Yokio Or Banned
Tyga Drops Controversial Album Art
We mean, just a week ago folks were talking about wifing sex dolls on twitter, why not smash an album cover? Tyga is getting reactions after announcing a new album and showing off the cover art. The cover features a “sexy” drawing by Japanese artist Hajimi Sorayama, and the woman is tooting her tiger booty up in the air. Folks claim to see a booty hole, but we don’t see it, do you??
Are you feeling it?
My new Album KYOTO drops FEB 16❤️ I been wanting to make this album for a while now but didn’t have the confidence and the story to express my true emotions.I thank all the love and support you have given me over the years. Thru my ups and downs,At My highest and my lowest points.Thru my brightest and darkest hours.This album is me opening my heart to you and I hope you enjoy it and love it as much as I do❤️ THANK YOU GOD ALWAYS . Thank You Hajime Sorayama for allowing me to share this experience with the world thru your creative art & my vision. #HajimeSorayama #KYOTO FEB 16 Pre order link in bio now.🙏🏾
Twitter doesn’t even know what to make of this thing. Hit the flip for more reactions.