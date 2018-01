Brittney Taylor Drops “Issues Brimix”

Reality starlet Brittney Taylor borrowed from Meek Mill for her new song “Issues Bremix.”

The artist, who co-stars in this season of “Love & Hip Hop: New York,” raps over Meek Mill’s song, “Issues,” touching on topics like her rap talents, her hard upbringing and her haters in and out of the music biz.

What do you think of the song?