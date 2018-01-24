Mama! Alleged Constant Cheater Offset Warns People To Respect His Cardi B Coupledom ‘Or Else’

Sit down haters…

Offset Warns Cardi B Relationship Critics

Offset is all the way upset over people constantly criticizing his Cardi B coupledom. The alleged constant cheater recently performed beside his Migos brethren, Cardi and 21 Savage during their iHeartRadio sponsored Culture II premiere concert…

Our #iHeartMigos album release party was lit! They brought out @iamcardib to perform “Motorsport” 🙌🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/NeBgm0WM7X — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) January 23, 2018

and chatted with Real 92.3 host Big Boy about a number of topics including beautiful Belcalis. According to Offset, Cardi is “his baby” and he’s got a message for people constantly in their personal business; “Respect it” or else.

“I’m a real one. What I got going on [is] real,” said Offset. “So it ain’t nothing to hide. Either respect it or get checked.”

Unfortunately for Set, his comments aren’t going over so well on Twitter.

@OffsetYRN or what sir? u respect it first 🤨 pic.twitter.com/oT44lrZJi6 — brannon minaj (@bcorbell_) January 24, 2018

WELP! That’s not all, Offset had more to say about Cardi and shared some details about their forthcoming wedding.