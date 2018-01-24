Mama! Alleged Constant Cheater Offset Warns People To Respect His Cardi B Coupledom ‘Or Else’
Offset Warns Cardi B Relationship Critics
Offset is all the way upset over people constantly criticizing his Cardi B coupledom. The alleged constant cheater recently performed beside his Migos brethren, Cardi and 21 Savage during their iHeartRadio sponsored Culture II premiere concert…
and chatted with Real 92.3 host Big Boy about a number of topics including beautiful Belcalis. According to Offset, Cardi is “his baby” and he’s got a message for people constantly in their personal business; “Respect it” or else.
“I’m a real one. What I got going on [is] real,” said Offset. “So it ain’t nothing to hide. Either respect it or get checked.”
Unfortunately for Set, his comments aren’t going over so well on Twitter.
WELP! That’s not all, Offset had more to say about Cardi and shared some details about their forthcoming wedding.
Inside Rolling Stone where the Migos are dubbed the new “Kings Of Rap”, Offset spoke candidly on tying the knot with Cardi. So far the sweet trap couple has yet to set a date and plan any details on their nuptials. Why? Because they’re both too busy and “don’t got time” for it.
Uhhhh….
“We ain’t, we ain’t planning it right now,” he said. “We chilling. We don’t got time for that right now.”
Asked about what happened, he refuses to discuss it.
“It’s my real life,” he says firmly. “It ain’t no gig. It ain’t no fucking game, you know what I’m saying? It ain’t no game. It’s my life.”
No worries though, Offset also told the publication that he respects Cardi’s grind, and likes how she came on the scene.
“She is real solid, came from where I came from, did what I did. She’s herself, man. I seen her develop from the trenches all the way up, and I like how she did it,” said Offset. “I respect her grind as a woman. She came to the game with some gangsta s***. I like that. I f*** with her. That’s my baby.”
R O M A N C E.