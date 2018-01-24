T.I. And Waka Flocka Perform At The Coalition DJ’s 10 Anniversary Celebration [Photos]

The Coalition DJs partnered with Dutch Masters to celebrate their 10 year anniversary yesterday at The Masquerade in Atlanta. Over the past ten years, the coalition has successfully promoted and marketed some of today’s top artists including Future, Jeezy and 2 Chainz.

The anniversary concert featured several artist performances including Young Greatness, PreMadonna, Waka Flocka Flame and TI. Dutch Masters presented a special video presentation with comments from industry heavyweights like Jeezy, Snoop Dogg, Greg Street and Club Owners among others In building were legendary Goodie Mob members Big Gipp, iconic hype man Kenny Burns, Dogg Pound member Daz, super producer Zaytoven, Bone Crusher, & DJ’s Infamous and Esud.