Man A Bigot, Bruv: Amazon UK Removes Racist A$$ Products Emblazoned With “Slavery Gets S#!t Done”

Image via Getty

Amazon Removes Racist Products From Online Marketplace

Listen, everybody wants to make a lil’ bit of extra money on the the side these days, but you’re not gonna do is sell slaves, or slavery.

According to Reuters, some d!ck#ead in the U.K. thought they could make Lil’ Wayne’s stolen unpaid royalty money buy selling racist-a$$ children’s clothes, coffee mugs, t-shirts, and bags emblazoned with the following slogan:

.@amazon how lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets Shit Done’ bib on. Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start. #Amazon #BOYCOTTAMAZON pic.twitter.com/DKKLFH4JKJ — Grace Croft (@Queen___Grace) January 19, 2018

Once shoppers and anti-slavery activists began to broach the issue, Amazon removed the third-party seller from their marketplace.

“All Marketplace sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who don’t will be subject to action including potential removal of their account,” an Amazon spokesman said in a statement. “The products in question are no longer available.”

Says International Justice Mission exec David Westlake:

“Children the same age as those modeling the T-shirts will be forced to work long hours for no pay in desperate conditions where starvation, beatings and sleep deprivation are common,” said David Westlake, chief executive of IJM UK.

There’s some deplorable people with sh!thole morals in the world.