The House Of Rémy Martin Celebrated At The Sundance Film Festival At The Wanderluxxe House With Common, John Legend & More

On Sunday, January 21, 2017, The House of Rémy Martin celebrated the 2018 Sundance Film Festival by supporting the WanderLuxxe House event with rapper Common and John Legend with other celeb guests in attendance including Idris Elba, Craig Robinson, Jeffrey Wright, Robert Calspar, Lakeith Stanfield, and CEO of BET Debra Lee. At the event, guests enjoyed cocktails such as the Rémy XO Old Fashioned, Rémy Sundance Sidecar, and Rémy V Cosmo from curated cocktail bars as they enjoyed a private performance by Common, John Legend and Anthony Ramos. Songs included hits such as “The Corner”, “Glory” and “Ready To Go Right Now”.

APEX Social Club at the Wanderluxxe House was a five-day activation that brought a luxury experience to Park City for filmmakers, actors, industry influencers and WanderLuxxe members. The event series offered the ultimate escape from the cold at an impressive Deer Valley estate from January 19 to January 23. Other celebrities that appeared at the APEX Social House at the Wanderluxxe House throughout the entire weekend included Jennifer Hudson, Nicolas Cage, Elijah Wood, Meagan Good, Omari Hardwick, Jay Ellis and more.

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world’s most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Fine Champagne Cognacs, including Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P, Rémy Martin 1738® Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® XO Excellence. Check out event photos on the flip!