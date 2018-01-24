Trap Boy Joy: Migos Dripped Saucy Extravagance On Rolling Stone & Won Twitter

Migos invented Rolling Stone covers.

10/10 carefree execution. pic.twitter.com/92MM7GaMvf — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) January 23, 2018

Migos Covered Rolling Stone & Won The Internet

Migos continued their legendary winning streak (momma!) with a wonderfully smoked out Rolling Stone cover that paid homage to see-through ‘FIT GAWD Marques Houston, sparked endless Twitter chatter and set the scene for their highly anticipated follow-up to smash hit album “Culture.”

Migos paying homage to Marques Houston on their Rolling Stone cover. Love it!!! pic.twitter.com/nG5E9G2onR — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) January 23, 2018

Peep the Twitter chit-chat over Migos’ saucy extravagant cover on the flip.