Trap Boy Joy: Migos Dripped Saucy Extravagance On Rolling Stone & Won Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Migos Covered Rolling Stone & Won The Internet
Migos continued their legendary winning streak (momma!) with a wonderfully smoked out Rolling Stone cover that paid homage to see-through ‘FIT GAWD Marques Houston, sparked endless Twitter chatter and set the scene for their highly anticipated follow-up to smash hit album “Culture.”
Peep the Twitter chit-chat over Migos’ saucy extravagant cover on the flip.