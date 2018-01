Image via Tasos Katopodis/Getty

Cory Booker Interview On 100.3 WRNB Philly

Cory Booker called in to 100.3 WRNB in Philly to talk about his emotional undressing of Homeland Security jawn Kirstjen Nielsen, his potential Presidential run and also the Philadelphia Eagles chances in the Super Bowl.

Would you cast a ballot for Cory in 2020?