Disgraced Team USA Doctor Larry Nassar Sentenced Up To 175 Years For Decades Of Sexual Misconduct

Larry Nassar Sentenced Up To 175 Years

Do not pass go, go directly to jail. Disgraced former US Gymnastics and Michigan State doctor Larry Nassar will never see the light of day.

Wednesday, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina handed down a harsh sentence of up to 175 years for the man who was accused of sexually abusing 150 women and girls over the past two decades.

“I’ve just signed your death warrant,” said Judge Aquilina according to CNN. “I find that you don’t get it, that you’re a danger. That you remain a danger.”

WATCH: Judge Aquilina sentences ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar to 175 years in prison, saying "I just signed your death warrant." https://t.co/KWY1pm3GPO pic.twitter.com/aobjKrc8Pn — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 24, 2018

Nassar had pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual conduct and admitted to using his trusted medical position to assault and molest girls under the guise of medical treatment.

He said in a statement read by Judge Aquilina however that he was “manipulated” into pleading guilty, and accused the women of lying.

“I was a good doctor because my treatments worked, and those patients that are now speaking out are the same ones that praised and came back over and over,” Nassar wrote according to CNN. “The media convinced them that everything I did was wrong and bad. They feel I broke their trust. Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.”

His sentencing comes after gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Simone Biles and McKayla Maroney all accused Nassar of sexual misconduct.

Good riddance!