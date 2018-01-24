A Swirl Of Trouble: Did Minka Kelly Take White Flight From Unjustifiably Jealous Jesse Williams?

Image via Splash

Did Minka Kelly Dump Jesse Williams Over Jealousy

It sounds like Jesse Williams and Minka Kelly are no more if you believe what you read in Star magazine.

According to RhymesWithSnitch, the grocery store tabloid is reporting that Jesse Williams became increasingly jealous of Minka Kelly’s relationship with her Titans co-star Alan Ritchson.

The two stars haven’t been dating that long, less than a year, but this situation had allegedly become a toxic issue between them.

“Jesse was constantly grilling Minka about how close she had become with Alan,” dished an insider. “Jesse clearly didn’t trust Minka, and that really pushed her over the edge.”

This could be complete and utter bulls#!t, or Jesse could be bruised fruit and unwilling to trust his romantic partner. Guess only time will tell.