New Music: Payroll & Cardo Release ‘STACK IT, STASH IT’ Featuring Jade Jones

Big Bossin, Vol. 1, is a solid piece of crisp, nasty rap music that called back on the classic West Coast G-funk of the ’90s… On the first Vol. 2 track that they’ve shared, Payroll and Cardo team up with Bay Area legend E-40, who sounds right at home next to them. This is an unpretentious slow-creep rap song.”

BIG BOSSIN VOL. 2 OUT JANUARY 26TH

LISTEN HERE: https://PayrollGiovanniCardo.lnk.to/StackItStashIt

