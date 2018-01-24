Reformed Womanizer Waka Flocka Offers Advice To ‘Frequent’ Philanderer Offset & Queen Cardi B
Waka Flocka knows a thing or two about stepping outside of his relationship and he’s offering advice to someone who’s being accused of doing the same.
If you can remember back to 2016 Waka and his wife Tammy Rivera were in headlines for his infidelity and split briefly before Tammy publicly took him back.
Now the Flockas are enjoying some marital bliss and recently celebrated four years of matrimony-dom. With that in mind, Waka sat down with XXL and dished on his coupledom with his wife who he says “turns him into a toddler” when she hugs him.
“Having that significant other at the moments when you really need somebody to just to talk to,” the 31-year-old shares. “It’s them hugs. I don’t know, man. It’s like, when that lil’ lady hug me, man, I just turn into a toddler. And just to have somebody next to you that can do that, that s*** feel amazing.”
Things got especially interesting however when he was asked to give advice to Offset, whose also been accused of cheating, and Queen Cardi B. According to Waka, they shouldn’t let anyone get in their heads when it comes to their relationship and learn to communicate.
“My advice for them is keep your house strong,”says Waka. “Don’t let nobody get inside your household and change your opinions and the way you feel about your spouse or your significant other.
I think y’all should always have an understanding and have a ground; y’all should always talk about things, like, ‘Baby, if this happened,’ or ‘What if this happened?’ I think it should always be y’all two agreeing on whatever happens next, before anybody else put words in y’all mouth or ideas in your mind.”
Wise words from a reformed man—do you think BardiSet’s listening???
See more from marriage-minded Waka on the flip.
Waka says couples should keep things fresh and do things like travel together.
“Y’all gotta keep going out, y’all gotta do different s**,” suggests Waka to XXL. “Y’all can’t just sit home, watch TV, f***, eat food, go to family events; y’all gotta travel.”
Waka, who uses his sky miles to travel with Tammy quite frequently, believes a lot of marriages fail because of work and partners distancing themselves from one another over time. “You have to experience s**ogether, for the first time.”
He also emphasized the importance of awareness as a married man. “You’re representing another person,” said Waka. “I damn near gotta answer for both of us.
YOU HEAR THAT OFFSET?
“You gotta be cautious and you have to think when you make moves, because you’re representing another person,” the humbled husband admits. “So you have to approach things from a perspective of being a married man; on top of being an artist; on top of being a celebrity. You have to stand for damn-near the same things she stands for. So if somebody ask me a question, I damn-near gotta answer it how both of us feel, not just how I feel. How would she look at it? It’s always ‘How would Tammy look at this?’ or ‘What does Tammy think?’ So it’s like that.”
For Waka and Tammy’s fourth wedding anniversary they had a private dinner and a night that ended with some Boyz II Men.
“I’m gonna f** the s** out of you tonight,” said Waka in an IG video.
R O M A N C E.