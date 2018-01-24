She Ready! Charming AF Tiffany Haddish Inks First Look Deal With HBO

Tiffany Haddish Signs With HBO

Tiffany Haddish has just signed on the dotted line with HBO’s First Look.

Variety reports:

The actress and comedian has signed a two-year, first-look deal with the premium cable outlet, where she will develop new projects. The pact comes just after Haddish won the New York Film Critics Circle best supporting actress award for her performance in Girls Trip, and after the release of her book The Last Black Unicorn, which made the New York Times best-seller list.

This will be a two year contract where Tiffany gets the go ahead to be as free as she wants to be with her content. Do you think she will come up with something good enough to keep you tuned in?