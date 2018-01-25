Questlove Sued Over Getting Two White “Tonight Show” Staffers Canned For Receiving Racist Text Messages

Questlove Sued By “Tonight Show” Staffers Fired Over Racist Texts

A group text featuring some half-eaten fried chicken and a pretty predictable racial slur cost two “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” got two white cameramen fired from their jobs last summer…and they say it’s specifically because they’re white, and it’s all Questlove’s fault.

Page Six reports that cameramen Kurt Decker and Michael Cimino each received the offensive text from an unidentified stagehand on June 19, 2017. The thing is…Roots bassist Mark Kelly was a part of the same group chat and wasn’t quite feeling the joke.

In their lawsuit, the cameramen claim they both declined to respond to the message, which was received in the middle of the taping, and told their superiors they had nothing to do with it once filming was done. However, they were each placed on suspension the next day.

They claim they were later fired after Questlove personally made a case to have them cut over their association with the racist text…however Mark Kelly faced no penalties for receiving it.

How they figure a Black man would manage to get fired after receiving an unsolicited racist text against African Americans, we aren’t quite sure. However, the men feel that they were fired due to their whiteness.

However, NBC says they have strict guidelines in place to keep discrimination out of the workplace…and the fact that they didn’t immediately report the text or its sender were violations of the code.

SMH. How is this Questlove’s fault exactly??

