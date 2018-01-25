Crystal Smith Announces That She And Ne-Yo Are Expecting Another “Savage” Baby Boy
Crystal Smith And Ne-Yo Expecting A Boy
Time for another big gender reveal!
Just a few short months after announcing that she and Ne-Yo have another one on the way, Platinum Life star Crystal Smith is revealing their new baby’s gender…and catching a little fan heat in the process (as always).
Crystal took to her IG to let it be known that Ne-Yo’s two older sons have a new “savage” joining the family — much to the dismay of big sister Maddie.
(Accidental delete😬) RORO IS A BOY!!! I Guess I was made to breed savages!! 🤟🏽 Maddie was upset, she says we have to give her a sister next cause she doesn’t want to be the only girl anymore!! 😫😍😟🤦🏽♀️😭💕🤷🏽♀️Check out our awesome gender reveal and charity event on #people.com @people ! #TheQueenOfKINGS LINK IN BIO!
But, of course, someone came along to charge her up about her choice of words…and question why she’d want to refer to her children as “savages” instead of something more honorable…
But, Crystal being Crystal…she reiterated that she said what she said and if she says her sons are savages, that’s simply what it is.
S A V A G E!!! You all can live in the boxes society built for you but don’t ever put mine in any!! Baby boy you will rule whatever world you build for yourself and I’ll be there every step of the way to hold your hand and remind you of the SAVAGE KING you are! Nothing or no one can define you but YOU! #isaidwhatisaid #TheQueenOfKINGS 👑
Congrats to the happy couple regardless of what distinctions they decide to give their little babies. Hopefully Maddie will get that little sister one of these days…
Splash