Crystal Smith Announces That She And Ne-Yo Are Expecting Another “Savage” Baby Boy

Crystal Smith And Ne-Yo Expecting A Boy

Time for another big gender reveal!

Just a few short months after announcing that she and Ne-Yo have another one on the way, Platinum Life star Crystal Smith is revealing their new baby’s gender…and catching a little fan heat in the process (as always).

Crystal took to her IG to let it be known that Ne-Yo’s two older sons have a new “savage” joining the family — much to the dismay of big sister Maddie.

But, of course, someone came along to charge her up about her choice of words…and question why she’d want to refer to her children as “savages” instead of something more honorable…

But, Crystal being Crystal…she reiterated that she said what she said and if she says her sons are savages, that’s simply what it is.

Congrats to the happy couple regardless of what distinctions they decide to give their little babies. Hopefully Maddie will get that little sister one of these days…

Splash