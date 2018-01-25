Ain’t Over: Mo’Nique Says Sheryl Underwood Lied About THIS—But Why’s She Still Talking About Tyler Perry?

First Netflix, now Sheryl…

Mo’Nique Calls Out Sheryl Underwood, Talks Oprah, Tyler Perry & Lee Daniels Again

Mo’Nique isn’t done speaking on her Netflix snub and she’s bringing some other people into the mix. As previously reported Mo’Nique did a Periscope with her “daddy” Sydney who cried as he spoke on his support of the “world’s most decorated comedian” who showed off her trophies—before dragging Oprah for not helping black women.

Things got especially interesting, however, when she brought up fellow comedienne Sheryl Underwood who spoke on Mo during “The Talk.” Mo previously said that neither Sheryl nor Julie Chen came to her defense and during the show, Sheryl defended herself.

Sheryl said she spoke with Mo’Nique and didn’t tell her to take low offers, and actually advised her to go back and make amends with Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels, who she previously accused of blackballing her.

“I do not recollect ever asking her to take less money, especially if she felt she was violated. What I asked her to do and what I was hoping that she would do, was to talk to Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels… Now she may not agree with me but what I do commend her for now is having the discussion that will hopefully open the door to solving this racial and gender inequity problem that we see.”

According to Mo’Nique however, that’s a flat-out lie and instead, Sheryl agreed with her that she was wronged by the team behind “Precious” and suddenly rushed off the phone after making that statement.

“I watched my sister Sheryl Underwood sit on that stage on “The Talk” and she said, “Let me be clear about something I never told Mo’Nique to take low offers, I told Mo’Nique if she asked for forgiveness from Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry then things would be okay,’ said Mo’Nique. Sheryl Underwood is telling a lie, I can’t call my sister a liar but I will say she’s lying. I have the proof of the conversation. When Sheryl Underwood called me what she said was; “I know you’re not lying and I know you’re right” and that’s when I said, ‘B*** then when why are we here?!’ That’s when she got into a big hurry,” she added. “‘I gotta get to the airport, I gotta get on a plane!'” Sheryl reportedly said.

