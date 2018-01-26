Meet The Twankling & Glistening Vegan Chef Who Makes 67 Look Delicious

- By Bossip Staff
Chef Babette Is Shattering The Internet

67-year-old (YES, SIX-TY SEV-EN) vegan chef Babette Davis is shattering the whole entire internet with her stunning physique, beautiful spirit and undying dedication to the obsessively villainized vegan lifestyle that recently launched her to social media fame. As co-owner of the wildly popular Stuff I Eat vegan restaurant in Inglewood, she’s carved out her very own lane as a beloved Black vegan ambassador, motivational speaker, fitness expert, author and chef who inspires thousands across the world on the daily.

Hit the flip to meet the twankling and glistening vegan chef blowing up the internet.

