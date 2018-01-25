She Has The Meats: Black Ink Chi’s Charmaine Iced Her FUPA, But Is Her Suddenly Delectable Donk Organic??

Did Charmaine Johnise Knife Up Her Donk?

Black Ink Chicago’s Charmaine is glowing all the way up while the show is in an off season. The loud and crazy reality TV star did a sexy photo shoot with all of her assets hanging. With booty meat spilling over a folding chair and her stomach tucked in, Charmaine is keeping thirst trapping alive!

But is her transformation organic?? There was a time on air, Charmaine complained about her naturally boxy shape, and all of a sudden she’s an hourglass. She even tried freezing off her stomach fat on TV.

Charmaine suggests her booty is real. Scroll down and you be the judge.

My booty growing like my money 💰 I just wanna thank my momma bc of your genes they think it’s fake 🙃 We call it the #LeveretteBooty and it’s passed down generation from generation lmao

Hmmm. More of Charmaine and a peek at her flatter tummy after the flip.