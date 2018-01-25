Legendary Lech Levels: Girthy Groper Ron Jeremy Banned From AVN Awards Over Indecent Accusations

Ron Jeremy Can’t Attend AVN Awards Over Sex Misconduct Allegations

Even the adult film industry has adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward accused creeps.

Ron Jeremy is persona non grata at this weekend’s AVN Adult Entertainment Expo and Awards and the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo convention, the company confirmed to the Daily News. More than a dozen women have accused Jeremy of sexual assault over a 30 year period according to a December Rolling Stone article.

One actress says Jeremy raped her twice in December 1997, another two women claimed he assaulted them at conventions, and yet another accused him of grabbing her and trying to give her a leg massage at a clothing-optional resort in Jamaica in 2011.

Jeremy threatened legal action over the rape allegations in a statement to Rolling Stone:

“As for the charges of Groping, I say yes, I AM A GROPER. And by groper, I mean I get paid to show up to these shows, events, and photo shoots and touch the people and they touch me. I’m not the young stud I was, but I still draw a crowd. And we are talking about things that are within reason, in front of police officer’s and security that are always there as well as the tons of cameras And the general public,” he said. “But seriously, if you were going to be around Ron Jeremy, wouldn’t you assume that I’d be a little bit touchy feely? Yes. This is what I do for a living. I am not Kevin Spacey, Louis CK, Weinstein or Cosby.”

SMH @ his statement! So he’s an admitted creep. Good for AVN for taking a hard stance. No pun intended.