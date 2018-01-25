Hell Goin’ On?! Woman And 19 Children Held Captive In Same California City As Turpin Family

Image via BAY ISMOYO/AFP/Getty

Woman And 19 Children Kidnapped In Same City As Turpin Family

This is one of the creepiest and head-scratching stories you’ll ever read.

Recently we reported on the Turpin family kidnapping where 13 children had been locked and starved inside a Perris, California house by their parents for damn near 20 years.

Well, today a story in the Fox8 details another woman, Laura Cowan, who was kidnapped back in 1998 with 19 children in the same exact small town where the Turpin family did their dirt.

Check THIS s#!t out.

Hell goin’ on in this weirds azz town?!?