So Sad: Big Freedia’s Brother Shot & Killed In New Orleans

Big Freedia’s Brother Killed

New Orleans Bounce rapper Big Freedia is mourning a loss. The “Queen Diva” recently shared that her younger brother Adam Ross passed away after being shot and killed in New Orleans.

NOLA.com reports that Ross was shot near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Magnolia Street, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Ross was shot once in the head.

Freedia has since scheduled several shows and released a statement to NOLA.com saying,

“My younger brother, Adam Ross, was fatally shot last night in a senseless act of violence in New Orleans. As the magnitude of this situation sinks in, I am cancelling any shows this weekend (Jan 26-28). Thank you for understanding this very difficult time for me and my family. We are truly heartbroken.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Big Freedia.