Bye Nicki! Is Newly Single Nas Smashing Tasha Smith’s Vintage Cakes Into “MARCUUUUUS”?!

Nas Takes Tasha Smith On A Date?

Rumors are swirlin’ around rapper Nas and actress Tasha Smith…could you see them being a thing?? Can OG Nas handle those loud-mouth cakes?

Nasir was spotted Tuesday night with the actress. The two were leaving TAO in Hollywood, Tasha had a doggie bag in hand while Nas held the door open for her. Paparazzi caught them right after they step out the restaurant’s door. These two definitely looked like they were there for eachother, there’s no coincidence.

Tasha is 46, Nas is 44! They probably have a lot of things in common aside from both splitting from their partners. Tasha split from her husband back in 2015 and Nas split from Nicki a few week ago. I guess we will have to wait and see if this is REAL.

Do YOU think these two would make a succesful pair?