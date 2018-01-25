Will You Stop It Now? Oprah Is Flattered By The POTUS Talk, But She “Doesn’t Have DNA” For Office

Image via Splash

Oprah Winfrey Has No Interest In Being POTUS

Some of y’all took the “Oprah 2020″ thing way too far when the topic of America’s favoritest super soul personality was broached on social media.

Sure, the idea of a wildly popular, caring, empathetic, filthy rich, business-minded Black woman running the United States is plenty intriguing if you’re writing a script, but maybe not so much in practice if said person isn’t really a political animal.

That’s not just us spouting off our personal opinion. Oprah herself told the folks at InStyle that she’s just not cut from that cloth:

LB: And you speak for so many. How do you feel when people say, “Oprah 2020”? OW: [Laughs] I actually saw a mug the other day … I thought it was a cute mug. All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt. I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it. Gayle—who knows me as well as I know myself practically—has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, “When’s Oprah going to run?” So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, “I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.” I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.

Oprah had to tell InStyle magazine she’s not running for president, even though she’s been saying that for 25 years, because your faves wrote whole thinkpieces based on nothing but a minutes long acceptance speech. — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) January 25, 2018

Now, can we finally put that idea to rest and try to focus on ACTUAL POLITICIANS who will need our support in the 2018 midterms and the 2020 Presidential election?