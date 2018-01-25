Love Wins? Ray J And Wife Princess Love Make Up

- By Bossip Staff
Ray J Makes Up With Princess Love

Things are seemingly keen now between Ray J and Princess Love after a brief “break up”. Earlier in the week, Princess Love dragged Ray J through the ringer, alleging he was a cheater and avoiding his husbandly duties. Ray’s momma Sonja even jumped into their beef, demanding Princess apologize.

Today Ray J posted up a video from his side of the bed, with Princess in the background.

Princess hasn’t apologized yet like Mrs. Sonja asked, instead she showed off their unborn baby’s Gucci onesies.

Interesting.

