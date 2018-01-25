Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige & Jill Scott Headlining The 2018 ESSENCE Music Festival



Hate it or love it?!

2018 ESSENCE Music Festival Lineup Announced

Big Driis was right! As previously reported Idris Elba spilled the beans and announced that he would be joining the likes of Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Jill Scott at the 2018 ESSENCE Music Festival.

ESSENCE has since confirmed that he’s correct and they’ll be joined Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg, The Roots, Xscape, Fantasia, Daniel Caesar and Miguel. In a new twist, The Read’s Kid Fury and Crissle will host a Superlounge.

Now this is a lineup.

Jump for joy? Praise dance? Clutch your pearls? Cry? The 2018 #EssenceFest lineup is evoking all kinds of emotions. Grab your tickets now at https://t.co/vbIWDycsWY. pic.twitter.com/sPym9NjXBi — ESSENCE Festival (@essencefest) January 25, 2018

Are YOU going to the 2018 ESSENCE Music Festival July 5-8 In New Orleans?