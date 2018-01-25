Pleasure Principle: Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige & Jill Scott Headlining The 2018 ESSENCE Music Festival
2018 ESSENCE Music Festival Lineup Announced
Big Driis was right! As previously reported Idris Elba spilled the beans and announced that he would be joining the likes of Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige and Jill Scott at the 2018 ESSENCE Music Festival.
ESSENCE has since confirmed that he’s correct and they’ll be joined Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg, The Roots, Xscape, Fantasia, Daniel Caesar and Miguel. In a new twist, The Read’s Kid Fury and Crissle will host a Superlounge.
Now this is a lineup.
Are YOU going to the 2018 ESSENCE Music Festival July 5-8 In New Orleans?