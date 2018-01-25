So Gone: Is Monica Secretly Expecting Baby #4?

Knocked up or nah?

Is Monica Brown Pregnant?

Monica Brown is reportedly pregnant. The songstress is fueling pregnancy rumors after being spotted with what looks like a baby bump.

According to TheJasmineBrand Monica’s not only pregnant, she’s due in August.

“She’s trying to keep it secret at this point and wait until she’s further along,” reports the site.

Monica has two children with rapper Rocko; Rocko, 13, and Romelo, 10. She also has a daughter, Laiyah, 4, with her husband Shannon Brown.

Monica DEF looks pregnant in recent pictures, guess we’ll just have to wait for an official announcement.

See if you can spy her baby bump on the flip.

Monica’s been strategically covering her stomach with jackets and coats.

