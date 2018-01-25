Wakanda Get The Money: Black Panther Estimated To Bring In Close To $120 Million

Image via Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Black Panther Estimated To Open Between $100-$120 Million

Black Panther is going to be a source of pride for Black folks, empowering, culturally revolutionary and last-but-not-least MONEY MAKING!

Let’s be clear, we already love this movie for the Blackness that it represents, but in order to get more of them, it also needs to represent greenness.

According to Variety, Black Panther is definitely going to be a cash cow for Disney-Marvel with an estimated opening weekend of $100-$120 million. But even those estimates seem a bit low considering the insatiable anticipation that Ryan Coogler’s film has garnered.

Everyone knows black people don't RSVP. Make that $150 million. https://t.co/XPpRtaDWsQ — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 25, 2018

For context, last year’s Spiderman: Homecoming opened at $117 million and Thor: Ragnorak hit $122 million. As we previously reported, Black Panther has already broken records for Marvel pre-sale tickets.

With so many people pledging to see BP MULTIPLE times, we feel pretty confident that breaking $120 million glass ceiling.