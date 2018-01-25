‘Married To Medicine’s’ Simone Whitmore Divorcing Husband Cecil After 21 Years Of Marriage

Another day, another Bravo relationship ruined…

Dr. Simone Whitmore Divorcing Her Husband

It’s a wrap for a certain “Married To Medicine” couple. Dr. Simone Whitmore,50, and her husband Cecil Whitmore, 51, are ending their marriage after 21 years.

PEOPLE spoke exclusively with Dr. Simone who confirmed that she filed for divorce in October and plans to have the paperwork finalized following the “Married To Medicine” reunion.

The Bravo star is adamant that she’s 100% done with her husband.

“There is no if here, there are no games. I am not pretending. I am done, ” she said. “I have reached a place where I am in a marriage where I do not feel loved and no sacrifices are being made for me to make me feel loved. I must move on.”

SHEESH.

The pair have two children; Miles, 19, and Michael, 15.

Dr. Simone’s divorce comes after Dr. Jackie divorced but then reconciled, with her husband Curtis.