Bye Becky Minka! Is Jesse Williams Getting Cozy With Rihanna’s Creative Director, Ciarra Pardo?

Jesse Williams Spotted With Ciarra Pardo

Well, it looks like Jesse Williams’ ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee may have yet another new bish to be salty about…and it looks like she may have already taken legal action to keep this one away from the kids.

News broke yesterday that Aryn dragged Jesse back to court because he’s had the kiddies hanging around a new mystery boo — so much in fact that the children have taken to calling her Mama C. He even took the children on a “family getaway” with the new woman in his life…despite a court order stating that the children are NOT to meet any new romantic interests before the six-month mark of dating.

But who is this woman allegedly stepping in to take Aryn’s place? Apparently, it’s visual artist and Rihanna’s Creative Director Ciarra Pardo.

TMZ cameras caught Jesse and Ciarra running the beach together a few days back…but not so fast!

Folks close to the ex-couple say Ciarra and Jesse are just buddies. In fact, Aryn knows her personally, and all three of the have been cool AF for years. As a matter of fact, the kids have always called her some variation of “Mama C” or “Auntie C” since they were born. So they definitely DID go on vacay…and the kids have been kicking it at her house with Jesse on the regular since last October.

Honestly, that seems a bit cozier than friends at first glance…but we don’t know the ins and outs of that dynamic. Maybe Aryn’s cool with it all…

