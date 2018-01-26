Vanity Fair Photoshops An Additional Arm On Oprah Inside Their Hollywood Issue

- By Bossip Staff
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - DECEMBER 12: Oprah Winfrey is seen on stage during her 'An Evening With Oprah' tour at Allphones Arena on December 12, 2015 in Sydney, Australia.

Oprah Photoshopped To Have Three Arms

Somebody’s getting fired…

Vanity Fair’s annual Hollywood issue — typically coinciding with awards season — typically features the best and brightest members of the Entertainment A-list.

This year is no exception, with one such spread featuring Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hanks, and your future Madame President, Oprah Winfrey.

The only issue? Someone in the photo editing department felt that Oprah needed an extra appendage, and made sure to give her an extra arm to put around Reese Witherspoon, who was sitting on the arm of the chair she was in…

Oh, but they weren’t done there. This retoucher was apparently SUPER into limbs because they also made sure to give Reese an extra leg while they were at it.

SMH!

Splash/Getty/Twitter

