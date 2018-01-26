Wendy Williams Says She’s Sick Of The #MeToo Movement, And All Of R. Kelly’s Little Girls Chose To Smash Him [Video]

(FF to the 15:30 mark)+

Wendy stunned her audience to silence claiming how “unfair” it is to men that all of these women are now coming out and exposing the creepiness they’ve experienced and that the 14 and 15-year-old girls he’s had relations with were with him on their own free will.

Wendy…shush, ma’am. We bet she’ll be moonwalking on these comments pretty soon.

YouTube