Janet Jackson Honors Missy Elliott At ESSENCE Women In Music Event

Janet Jackson Surprises Essence Women In Music Party To Award Missy Elliott

Partygoers who attend Thursday’s ESSENCE 9th Annual Black Women In Music event in NYC got a surprise treat in the form of Janet Jackson who, along with Mona Scott Young, presented Missy Elliott with the Visionary Award.

The Lincoln Motor Company was the exclusive automotive sponsor for the event, which was held at the Highline Ballroom. During the event, recording artists Rapsody and Leikeli47 performed amazing tributes to Missy performing her hit songs, “Hot Boyz” and “She’s a B****”.

Celebrity arrivals, including Naturi Naughton, Lil’ Mo and Beyonce’s stylist, Ty Hunter posed on the red carpet alongside the all-new Lincoln Navigator. The 2018 Navigator was just awarded prestigious “Truck of the Year” honors at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, the country’s largest, most influential auto show. Other celebrities in attendance included rapper T.I., Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Janelle Monae, MC Lyte, June Ambrose and Tracklib ambassador Erick Sermon, who attended the event with his daughter. Civil rights activists Tarana Burke and Kaia Burke were also in attendance.

