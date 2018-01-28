Janet Jackson Honors Missy Elliott At ESSENCE Women In Music Event
Partygoers who attend Thursday’s ESSENCE 9th Annual Black Women In Music event in NYC got a surprise treat in the form of Janet Jackson who, along with Mona Scott Young, presented Missy Elliott with the Visionary Award.
The Lincoln Motor Company was the exclusive automotive sponsor for the event, which was held at the Highline Ballroom. During the event, recording artists Rapsody and Leikeli47 performed amazing tributes to Missy performing her hit songs, “Hot Boyz” and “She’s a B****”.
Celebrity arrivals, including Naturi Naughton, Lil’ Mo and Beyonce’s stylist, Ty Hunter posed on the red carpet alongside the all-new Lincoln Navigator. The 2018 Navigator was just awarded prestigious “Truck of the Year” honors at the 2018 North American International Auto Show, the country’s largest, most influential auto show. Other celebrities in attendance included rapper T.I., Slick Rick, Remy Ma, Janelle Monae, MC Lyte, June Ambrose and Tracklib ambassador Erick Sermon, who attended the event with his daughter. Civil rights activists Tarana Burke and Kaia Burke were also in attendance.
#IMGRATEFUL @janetjackson that u would fly over from the UK while on tour to present me with the #BlackWomenInMusic @essence Award last night of course I’M A BIG BABY & i COULD’NT STOP CRYING TEARS of HAPPINESS😫🙏🏾 our SISTERSHIP has lasted over 17 years!🙌🏾Your the definition of REALNESS/HUMILITY/CARING/INSPIRING/UPLIFTING/FIERCE/BOLD/RISKTAKING/BLACK STRONG& BEAUTIFUL oh & RICH💰Girl u know I had to throw a joke in it🤷🏽♀️🤣but I LOVE you sis for always being there for me from Day 1🤗😘thank u @essence for the love u showed me I am Humbly Grateful🙏🏾
Thank all of you who UNDERSTOOD what some may say is UNIQUE or WEIRD/CRAZY or DIFFERENT or not the POPULAR LOOK y’all ROCKED with me anyway! I can’t thank y’all enough for excepting me & my crazy FAR LEFT styles from the BEGINNING #imhumbled🙏🏾. Styled by @juneambrose Mua @themuaalex Hair by @kellonderyck & @myangiestone nails by @beedy_the_black_nail_tech